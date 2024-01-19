10th edition of Awake Experience with Diana Hamilton launches in Accra

Award- winning Gospel singer Diana Hamilton has launched the 10th edition of her annual Awake Experience concert in a star-studded event which took place at the Holiday Inn recently.

This year’s event is scheduled to take place in Accra and Kumasi. The Accra edition is on February 18 at the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Christ Temple East, Teshie and artistes joining Diana Hamilton on stage are Daughters of Glorious Jesus and Mercy Chinwo from Nigeria.

The Kumasi edition is on February 25 at the Church of Pentecost, Bantama and other gospel musicians who will be joining her on stage are ACP Kofi Sarpong, Akese Prempong and Kofi Peprah.

Speaking at the launch of the 10th edition emceed by radio presenter Abeiku Aggrey Santana, Diana Hamilton said the 10th edition is going to be fire.

“Awake Experience with Diana Hamilton is 10 years and I can’t thank you enough for the great support over the years. 10 year is a big deal for me and I can promise the fans to expect nothing but the best this year,” she said.

Diana Hamilton used the occasion to outdoor her clothing line DH which she says will be in the stores soon.

The launch saw industry players including Celestine Donkor, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Piesie Esther, Cookie T, Kofi Donkor, Abena Serwaa Ophelia, Ceccy Twum among others in attendance.

Over the past nine years, the likes of Efe Grace, KODA, Moses OK, Perez Musik, Obaapa Christy and Ohemaa Mercy have performed at Awake Experience with Diana Hamilton.