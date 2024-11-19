Next article: GCTU signs MoU for Microsoft IT Certification Programs in Ghana

YARP Foods launches cassava flour production facility in Bono East region

GraphicOnline Business News Nov - 19 - 2024 , 08:06

YARP Foods, an agribusiness startup and winner of the 2024 KIC AgriTech Challenge Pro, has launched its first cassava flour production facility in Akumsa Dumase, Bono East Region.

The launch on November 6, 2024, marked a significant step forward in transforming Ghana’s cassava value chain and bolstering local food processing capacity.

With a daily production capacity of one tonne, the facility is positioned to meet the growing demand for gluten-free cassava flour in local and international markets.

Empowering local agriculture and industry

Speaking at the launch, Co-Founder and CEO of YARP Foods, Andy Donsah Yeboah, emphasized the company’s mission of leveraging innovation to unlock the potential of Ghana’s staple crops.

“Cassava has enormous untapped potential. This facility allows us to redefine its value by producing high-quality cassava flour for food and industrial use. Beyond profitability, we are committed to supporting smallholder farmers, creating jobs, and contributing to Ghana’s agricultural growth,” he stated.

The company sources cassava directly from local farmers, providing them with reliable markets and improving livelihoods. Additionally, YARP Foods has launched an out-grower scheme, supplying farming inputs and organizing free training sessions, dubbed Dwakesee3 ("Big Market" in Akan), to empower young people in pastry-making and related skills.

From idea to impact



YARP Foods’ journey began in the 2024 Kosmos Innovation Center (KIC) AgriTech Challenge Pro, a flagship program supported by the Mastercard Foundation. The program offers funding, mentorship, and technical guidance to entrepreneurs with innovative agricultural ideas.

“KIC is incredibly proud of YARP Foods’ achievements,” said Benjamin Gyan-Kesse, Executive Director of KIC. “Their success demonstrates the transformative power of entrepreneurship and the critical role young agribusiness leaders play in driving sustainable growth and creating jobs in Ghana.”

Advancing the cassava value chain



Despite its versatility, cassava remains underutilized in Ghana. YARP Foods is addressing this gap by producing cassava flour suitable for baking, confectionery, and industrial applications. The new facility will also reduce Ghana’s reliance on imported raw materials and promote self-sufficiency in food processing.

The company’s ambitions extend beyond Ghana’s borders, with plans to explore export opportunities that could position the country as a key player in the global cassava flour market.