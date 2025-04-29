Featured

University of Ghana, UNDP sign MoU to drive innovation

Business Desk Report Business News Apr - 29 - 2025 , 19:03

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Ghana (UG), Legon, to drive digital innovation and youth entrepreneurship.

The MoU aims to establish a cutting-edge University Innovation Pod (UniPod) at the Digital Youth Village on the UG campus to support ideation, prototyping, and scaling of solutions in sectors such as agriculture, climate, health and digital services.

It builds upon UNDP’s broader Timbuktoo initiative, which aims to catalyse innovation ecosystems and support tech-enabled innovations that can scale and drive impact across key sectors in Africa.

The partnership underscores both institutions’ shared commitment to unlocking the potential of the youth, harnessing technology for inclusive development, and driving forward the vision of an innovation-led economy.

Speaking at the signing ceremony last Wednesday, the Vice Chancellor of UG, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, said the project aligned with the university’s five strategic priorities, including transformative student experiences and impactful research.

“We are proud to partner with UNDP and the ministry to host Ghana’s first UniPod.

This initiative not only aligns with our vision of becoming a world-class research-intensive university but also affirms our commitment to youth development, digital innovation and entrepreneurship,” she said.

She added that the project would empower students and IG’s faculty to transform ideas into impactful solutions that contribute to national development.

The Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Africa, Ahunna Eziakonwa, highlighted the transformational potential of the initiative.

She said while disruptions across the world posed challenges, technological disruption presented an immediate opportunity for African countries to leap forward if they invested wisely in digital innovation and academic research.

She explained that the launch of the UniPod was a bold investment in the power and potential of Ghana’s youth.

“Through this partnership with the University of Ghana and the Government of Ghana, we are creating a space where young innovators can imagine, create, and scale solutions that respond to real challenges on the continent.

“This is what the Timbuktoo initiative is all about: building an ecosystem where innovation thrives and inclusive digital transformation becomes a reality,” she added.