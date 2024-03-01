Next article: IMF keeps close eye on Ghana following passage of Anti-LGBTQ Bill

UK Visa: VFS takes over UK visas and citizenship services in Ghana

Mar - 01 - 2024

VFS Global has been awarded a global contract for UK visas and citizenship services.

VFS Global is therefore expected to deploy 240 Visa and Citizenship Application Service (VCAS) Centres for the UK in 142 countries across in 2024.

The centres will be on regional basis in Africa and Middle East, Americas, Australia and Europe, China and Taiwan, Asia and Asia Pacific regions catering to an estimated 3.8 million applicants every year, aiding cross border mobility.

According to VFS, this is a significant win because the contract awards VFS Global with 84 new countries of service for UK Visas and Citizenship Service, including Ghana, in addition to the 58 countries that VFS Global already serve.

Similarly, the Swedish Ministry of Justice and the Royal Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs have awarded global tenders to provide Sweden visa services in 37 countries, and Norway visa and residence permit services in 52 countries respectively.

Earlier in the year, Latvia, Iceland, and Austria also renewed the global visa services mandates with VFS Global.

As an exclusive service provider to the Government of France for select locations in Sub-Saharan Africa, VFS Global expanded France visa services network in Sub-Saharan Africa in September 2023. As part of the contract, France Visa Application Centres were launched in Cape Verde, Ghana, Liberia, and Rwanda while the contracts in two existing countries- Ivory Coast and Senegal, were extended.

“These significant contract wins are a testament of our trusted partnership with these client governments and our commitment to customer service excellence. It is also an opportunity to contribute to a larger purpose of restoring travellers’ confidence through technology-led, seamless, highly secure and reliable solutions and playing a key role in reviving global travel momentum,” said Zubin Karkaria, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, VFS Global.

In 2024, VFS Global will continue to focus on enhancing customer service and business excellence through investments in human capital development and technology.