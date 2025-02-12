Two questions to reset your career in an age of artificial intelligence (ai)

Featured

Robert M. Bennin, Chief Learning Strategist at TEMPLE Advisory Business News Feb - 12 - 2025 , 16:36

You might have heard this several times, “AI is coming for our jobs”. A career journey spanning half a century will have several ups and downs and detours.

One thing you will always be proud of in all these situations is the contribution you made: The solution you helped to create to solve a problem, the team you built, the people you developed, the new markets you opened, the opportunities you created for many others, the values you championed which changed the way teams worked in your organisation, etc. This is the story we want to share about our career journey.

Our lives start with an apprenticeship program or some education, and off we go to work. Will AI change the way we work? Yes! Will AI make you redundant? It depends on the path you take.

As we start a new year, you have an opportunity to reflect and imagine new possibilities. If you are reading this article, there is every reason and opportunity to re-imagine your career in ways that benefit you and those you care even as we grapple with the evolution of AI.

Here are two questions to help you reset your career in a refreshingly different way.



What contribution do I seek to make?

This question goes beyond your title or role. You are the "Head of Operations", and what is your contribution? What change do you seek to make? Asking “How can I contribute”, is different from “What am I passionate about”. The first question helps you focus on the change they wish to make in every situation.

A Brands Manager in a global, fast-moving consumer goods company shared how her career took off when she answered the question correctly.

She had her moment when one of the executives she had been working with at the office for a while asked her, “What do you do”? Her answer was, “I handle this brand”.

The senior said no, that's not what you do. She attempted to make it better. "I am responsible for growing the brand." Good answer, but it won't let you fly.

Eventually, she asked for a couple of days to think about it. The conclusion she came to about her contribution changed her career and life. She saw the role in a different light and saw many opportunities for impact.

Focusing on the contribution you can make instead of your role offers several benefits. Focusing on career titles leads to fixation on qualifications, their associated traditional roles, and how other professionals played roles in the past.

Thinking of contributions opens up a world of new possibilities. Suddenly, one finds several opportunities to apply unique skill sets in different ways to serve and change the lives of several others.

When professionals are focused on contribution, they understand that their qualifications in a specific area of knowledge are sunk cost.

Since it is a sunk cost, it should not affect your decisions today and in the future. You might have studied for a law degree, but that does not mean you must continue working as a lawyer.

Legal education has given you many skills and a depth of knowledge that can be used differently. Hence, those focused on contribution seek opportunities to contribute to law practice or other aspects of society.

Similarly, a medical professional focused on contributing finds many opportunities to contribute beyond staying in the consulting room.

Focusing on the contribution you can make takes away the burden of "finding your passion" or "role that makes you complete". Instead of wandering and searching for something you are passionate about, you can always find opportunities to contribute.

You may have heard of the story of the cleaner who worked at NASA. This cleaner was asked the typical question what do you do? You will expect that he will say I clean or I am the cleaner.

His response was one of contribution because he understood the role he played. “I help put men on the moon” was his answer. You may ask how you do that since you are a cleaner.

He does that by cleaning well, following all protocols and doing everything necessary so no astronaut may slip and fall and set the whole mission a couple of months back.

Your career may change, you may lose your position, and you may lose interest in your current job, but you will always be able to contribute.

Professionals focused on contribution overcome the temptation to prove they have the "right job". They do not become stuck in the "right job" that does not offer them any joy yet remains in them to prove to others that they made the right career decision. Instead, they are forever employed contributing.



What can you do to put yourself in a position to contribute?

Below are three actions you can take:

Nurture your self-esteem to contribute: Self-esteem contributes significantly to success, especially in a time of uncertainty and constant change.

Occasionally, you may encounter situations where you might feel you are incapable. Professionals with self-esteem firmly believe in their capacity to create, innovate and resolve challenges. They take responsibility for their career journey and development.

Nurture your curiosity to contribute: Being open-minded and courageous to ask questions about your role, capabilities, those you serve, the change you wish to make, etc., opens the door to a meaningful contribution.

Staying curious about your contribution will enable you to navigate the complex challenges of building a thriving career in a rapidly changing world.

Earn your freedom to contribute: We can make significant contributions when financial pressures do not constrain our decisions about our life's work.

You can earn your freedom by mastering the critical skills needed for the future and building the financial muscle that gives you the freedom to turn down jobs without joy or meaning.

We have entered a new world in which many professions and careers have been disrupted. This change has also given us opportunities to re-imagine our life's work and contribution. This is our chance.

…..be of good cheer!

