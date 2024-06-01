Featured

Tullow, Youth Bridge Foundation partner to launch alumni network

Tullow has partnered Youth Bridge Foundation (YBF) to launch the Tullow Alumni Connect (TAC) in Ghana.

The move reflects Tullow’s long-standing commitment to education in Ghana and reinforces a strong partnership with Youth Bridge Foundation over the years.

In a release issued by Tullow, it said education is a critical component of a thriving economic future, however, educational achievement does not automatically translate into a successful career.

“Research has shown the important role experience, expertise, skills and mentorship, contribute to advancing young careers. The Tullow Alumni Connect has been launched to bridge this gap in Ghana.

Since 2012, Tullow has been at the forefront of advancing the educational journeys of many young people in Ghana, with more than 1,000 students being empowered to transition into tertiary education,” it said.

It said the Alumni network will invite these beneficiaries, in addition to beneficiaries of various Tullow tertiary scholarship schemes, to become part of a community of alumni focused on supporting young people through mentoring and essential skills training.

It aims to reach 1,000 students every year and link about 600 beneficiaries to employment opportunities through the network.

The Executive Director of Youth Bridge Foundation, Seth Oteng, said: “Building on our successful partnership with Tullow to date, the Alumni Network will bridge gaps for positive youth development in Ghana. We are helping young people position themselves for success.”

The Deputy Managing Director for Tullow Ghana, Cynthia Lumor, said: “As a responsible and progressive company, we have always emphasised the importance of education as a driver of growth and prosperity.

It has the power to unlock opportunities for transformation. Working in partnership with the right organisations, such as the Youth Bridge Foundation in Ghana, can help us make long-lasting impact in Ghana.“

The release said beyond Tullow’s contribution to education since its inception in Ghana’s oil fields, the company also announced in 2021, an investment of US$10 million over five years in educational infrastructure for 15 senior high schools in support of Ghana’s education agenda.

“So far, 12 schools, mostly in the Western and some parts of the Ashanti regions, have benefited from this initiative, with 3 schools in the process of receiving support,” it added.