Telecel Ghana launches in Kumasi — Promises connectivity and growth.

Telecel, an Africa-focused telecommunications company, has officially introduced its brand in an exciting market launch in Adum - Kumasi.

This follows the main brand unveiling in Accra in May 2024.

Telecel Ghana’s brand presence in the Ashanti Region underscores the mobile operator’s commitment to being a key player in the socio-economic development of the people in the region.

The Mayor of Kumasi, Sam Pyne who welcomed Telecel on behalf of the Regional Minister highlighted the significant role of telecommunications in all critical sectors of development such as agriculture, education, health, and entrepreneurship and shared his optimism that the presence of Telecel in the country will spur development.

"Telecel Ghana's investment in our region promises to enhance our connectivity and empower our people economically and socially and I am happy about the potential growth of local businesses.” he said.

Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai, Chief Executive Officer of Telecel Ghana, reiterated the company's commitment to the region with a focus on the provision of digital innovations and affordable telecommunication services to meet the growing needs of Ghanaians.

"I am excited about how Kumasi has received our brand. With the strong backbone of Telecel's advanced technology and customer-centric services, Telecel Ghana is poised to bring unmatched connectivity and innovative solutions to the Ashanti region and beyond." she stated.

The Telecel Group, which operates in over 20 African countries, entered the Ghanaian market in February 2023 by acquiring a 70% majority stake in Ghana Telecommunication Company Limited (GTCL).