See Ghana's top 10 imports of 2023 (LIST)

Kweku Zurek Business News Jun - 02 - 2024 , 09:56

Ghana spent a whopping GH₵180.7 billion on imports in 2023, with fuel taking the top two spots.

This highlights the nation's reliance on imports to meet its energy needs. But what else is Ghana bringing in? The Ghana 2023 Trade report provides an insight into the country's top ten imports and their significance.

China (45.4%), India (15.6%), and the United Arab Emirates (9.2%) were the primary sources of imports from Asia, accounting for a combined 70.2% of the total imports from the continent.

Three countries, namely the Netherlands (25.8%), the Russian Federation (17.2%), and Belgium (12.4%), collectively contributed to over half (55.4%) of the imports from Europe.

Nearly one-fifth (19.2%) of the total imports from African countries came from South Africa, with Egypt (14.8%) also being significant contributors. This is followed by Ghana’s three neighbouring countries, Burkina Faso (12.9%), Togo (10.5%), and Côte d’Ivoire (8.8%).

Fuel Dominates: Unsurprisingly, Diesel (AGO) reigns supreme at GH₵27.1 billion, accounting for 15% of all imports. Following closely is a category encompassing light oils like motor spirit and super, valued at GH₵22.3 billion (12.3% share).

More than half of mineral fuels and oils imports originate from four countries: the Netherlands (26.0%), the Russian Federation (18.2%), Belgium (6.2%), and the United Arab Emirates (6.1%).

China stands as the leading import partner for five out of the ten classifications: iron and steel (60.8%), machinery and electrical equipment (37.7%), plastics (33.8%), chemical products (29.4%) and other products (19.0%).

Beyond Fuel: Beyond the dominant fuel imports, Ghana brings in a diverse range of products. Cement clinkers, crucial for construction, come in at number three (GH₵3.1 billion), followed by jet fuel (GH₵2.8 billion) and various cereal grains (GH₵2.7 billion).

Used Cars and Agricultural Needs: Secondhand vehicles with engine sizes between 1500cc and 3000cc hold the sixth position (GH₵2.5 billion), reflecting the demand for affordable transportation. Ghana also imports herbicides and growth regulators (GH₵2.3 billion) to support its agricultural sector.

Machinery and Food Staples: Rounding out the top ten are self-propelled bulldozers (GH₵2.3 billion) for infrastructure development, rice (GH₵2 billion) as a crucial food staple, and shea nuts (GH₵2 billion), a significant export crop in its processed form.

China Remains Top Source: It's important to note that China remains Ghana's biggest import partner, contributing over GH₵30 billion worth of goods. The Netherlands, Russia, India, and the USA also feature prominently as import sources.

Looking Ahead: Understanding Ghana's import landscape is vital for shaping trade policies and fostering domestic production in key sectors. By strategically reducing reliance on certain imports, Ghana can boost its economic self-sufficiency.

See Ghana's top 10 imports below;

1. Diesel - automotive gas oil (AGO)

Import value - GH₵27,124,156,236

Share of imports - 15.0%

2. Light oils, motor spirit, super

Import value - GH₵22,306,927,869

Share of imports - 12.3%

3. Cement clinkers

Import value - GH₵3,181,100,871

Share of imports - 1.8%

4. Medium oils, Kerosine type jet fuel (ATK)

Import value - GH₵2,775,951,499

Share of imports - 1.5%

5. Cereal grains, worked but not rolled or flaked, of other cereal, nes

Import value - GH₵2,731,537,768

Share of imports - 1.5%

6. Secondhand vehicles with engine sizes ranging between 1500cc to 3000cc

Import value - GH₵2,511,977,822

Share of imports - 1.4%

7. Herbicides, anti-sprouting products and plant-growth regulators: Other.

Import value - GH₵2,285,925,048

Share of imports - 1.3%

8. Self-propelled bulldozers... with a 360| revolving superstructure

Import value - GH₵2,274,925,130

Share of imports - 1.3%

9. Rice, semi-milled or wholly milled rice, package > 5kg or bulk

Import value - GH₵2,025,747,980

Share of imports - 1.1%

10. Shea nuts (karate nuts)

Import value - GH₵2,018,979,619

Share of imports - 1.1%

All Other Products - GH₵111,435,416,578 61.7%

Total Imports in 2023 - GH₵180,672,646,419 (100%))