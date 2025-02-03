Featured

Samsung revolutionises mobile experience with AI

Business Desk Report Business News Feb - 03 - 2025 , 13:15

SAMSUNG Electronics Co., Ltd has committed to lead the global mobile market with the launch of its latest innovation in Ghana.

Dubbed: “The Galaxy S25 series”, it sets a new standard as a true Artificial Intelligence (AI) companion with Samsung’s most natural and context-aware mobile experiences ever created.

It is the first step in Samsung’s vision to change the way users interact with their phone – and with their world.

Features

A first-of-its-kind customised Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset delivers greater on-device processing power for Galaxy AI and superior camera range and control with Galaxy’s next-gen ProVisual Engine.

The Galaxy S25 series is powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Elite for Galaxy. With unique customisations by Galaxy, it is the most powerful processor ever on Galaxy S series, delivering a performance boost of 40 per cent in NPU, 37 per cent in CPU and 30 per cent in GPU compared to previous generation.

This power fuels the Galaxy S25 series’ ability to process more AI experiences on-device without compromise, including previously cloud-based AI tasks such as Generative Edit.



Technology accessibility

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the launch in Accra, the Head of Mobile Experience, Samsung Ghana Limited (Ltd.), Baba Musah Alhassan, highlighted how the new smartphone, powered by advanced AI, was set to transform the mobile landscape globally.

“Samsung has always been at the forefront of mobile technology, and with the Galaxy S25, we are opening up a new world of mobile innovation. The AI we introduced with the Galaxy S24 was well-received worldwide, and this time, we have taken it even further. The enhanced AI capabilities and upgraded chipset in the Galaxy S25 offer a much smarter, faster and more personalised user experience,” he said.

He further explained that Samsung was committed to making technology accessible in Ghana, saying: “We are seeing a positive market response to the technologies we have introduced, not only globally but here in Ghana as well. To make the Galaxy S25 affordable, we’ve kept our prices consistent globally and have partnered leading financial institutions such as Stanbic Bank, Ecobank, UMB and Absa Bank.”

These partners, he said, offer up to six months of interest-free payment plans, ensuring that the average Ghanaian can purchase the device under flexible terms.

The President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, TM Roh, said: “The greatest innovations are a reflection of their users, which is why we evolved Galaxy AI to help everyone interact with their devices more naturally and effortlessly while trusting that their privacy is secured.”

Galaxy S25 series opens the door to an AI-integrated OS that fundamentally shifts how we use technology and how we live our lives.”