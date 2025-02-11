Featured

Old Mutual Ghana appoints Roy Punungwe as new Group CEO

Old Mutual Ghana has announced the appointment of Mr. Roy Punungwe as its new Group CEO, effective 1 January 2025. He succeeds Mr. Tavona Biza, who has led the company for nearly six years.

Mr. Punungwe joined Old Mutual Limited in 2015 and has held several senior leadership roles across South Africa, Botswana, and Malawi. Before his new appointment, he served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and CEO of Old Mutual Botswana and later as Managing Director of the Life Assurance business in Malawi.

A qualified actuary, Mr. Punungwe holds an MBA from Middle Tennessee State University (USA) and an undergraduate degree from the University of Waterloo (Canada). He has completed Executive Leadership Development programmes at prestigious institutions, including Said Business School, Harvard Business School, INSEAD, and IMD. He is also a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries and the Conference of Consulting Actuaries.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Mr. Punungwe stated: "I am honoured to take on this leadership position at Old Mutual Ghana. The Ghanaian market presents immense opportunities, and I am confident that with the dedication of our talented team, we will continue to create great value for our customers and shareholders whilst positively impacting our community. Old Mutual Ghana is well-positioned to drive innovation and enhance financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses to achieve financial prosperity."

He also extended his gratitude to the Old Mutual Ghana team for their dedication and reaffirmed his commitment to leading the company to greater success.

Reflecting on his tenure, outgoing CEO Mr. Tavona Biza remarked: "It has been an honour and a pleasure to lead Old Mutual Ghana. Together with our team and stakeholders, we have strengthened the business, enhanced customer trust, and positioned Old Mutual as a premier financial services provider in Ghana. I have full confidence that Roy, with his leadership and expertise, will take the business to new heights."

Old Mutual Ghana assured customers and stakeholders that there would be no disruptions in service delivery during the transition and reiterated its commitment to providing exceptional financial solutions.