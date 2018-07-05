MESTI to further explore electricity generation innovation

The Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology
and Innovation (MESTI) is to conduct feasibility studies into the use of cassava to generate electricity .
The two, who could not continue their education after JHS due to financial difficulty, came up with the novelty last year in response to the country’s need for
In addition, the two brothers designed a mini generator using old car batteries which
The rechargeable equipment is portable and is charged by connecting it to a solar panel to power mobile phones and provide lighting.
Support
To help scale up the innovation, a meeting was held between the MESTI Minister, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, and the two brothers in Accra yesterday.
At the meeting, the Ansah brothers demonstrated how the mini generator operated but said the other plant that used cassava to generate electricity was not portable.
They explained that they drew their motivation from the firefly which produced light without cables.
“We have been thinking about how to contribute to solving basic needs in the community, especially the need for electricity. Every day, we see cassava
“We were inspired through revelation by God to do what we are doing. We want to scale it up so that many people can benefit from it,” they said.
Feasibility
After probing the pair on the operations of the devices, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng said the ministry would take a holistic look at the innovation and offer the necessary support that would help to improve upon it.
He encouraged the young brothers to remain focused and not let their poor education background be a stumbling block.
He, however, added that the two ought to consider acquiring formal training to update their skills to enable them to pursue their innovation.