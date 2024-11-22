Mary Anane Awuku honoured among 100 Most Influential Ghanaians of 2024

Kweku Zurek Business News Nov - 22 - 2024 , 06:15

The Managing Director of Brain Hill International School and CEO of Facility Pro, Mary Anane Awuku has been named one of the 100 Most Influential People Awards (MIPA) for 2024.

The prestigious recognition was announced during a ceremony held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra on November 21.

The honour acknowledged Awuku’s leadership, operational expertise, and her commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality services in Ghana. Her contributions to education and facility management have set benchmarks for excellence, making her a standout figure in the country’s social, economic, and cultural spheres.

Visionary leadership

Renowned for her strategic foresight and entrepreneurial spirit, Awuku has led her teams at Brain Hill International School and Facility Pro to achieve remarkable success.

“Every challenge we faced has taught us resilience, every milestone reminds us of our purpose, and every step is fuelled by a shared commitment to making a difference in the lives of Ghanaians,” she said during an interaction with the media after receiving the award.

Awuku attributed her success to the dedication of her team, stating: “This award is a reflection of the resilience, innovation, and unwavering commitment of my entire team. Together, we turned challenges into opportunities to provide excellent service delivery.”

Brain Hill International School, an accredited Cambridge institution, has redefined education in Ghana, offering student-focused solutions tailored to local and international standards. Awuku’s leadership has ensured the institution remains a beacon of quality education.

Similarly, Facility Pro has emerged as a leader in facility management, providing services such as routine cleaning, fumigation, electronic security, and landscaping. The company’s community-driven approach and commitment to preventive care have positioned it as a trusted name in the industry.

Recognising excellence

The MIPA event, organised by the Business Executive Group, celebrates individuals whose professional expertise and accomplishments have significantly impacted Ghana’s development.

Awuku expressed her gratitude for the recognition, saying:

“This journey has been one of learning, perseverance, and collaboration. It is built on the vision of our incredible founders and the dedication of an exceptional team. I am extremely grateful for this honour.”

Her recognition underscores the transformative power of visionary leadership and innovation in shaping Ghana’s future.