“Lets work together to address challenges in manufacturing sector”

Emmanuel Bruce Business News Jun - 03 - 2024 , 10:23

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Yaw Amoateng Afriyie, has assured businesses in the manufacturing sector of its commitmert to work together with them to surmount their challenges.

He said the GIPC was aware the manufacturing industry had issues with the current tax regime, utility tariffs and the depreciation of the local currency and assured them of the GIPC’s support to help remove some of these obstacles.

Mr Afriyie was speaking at the eighth Ghana Manufacturing Awards which was held under the theme "Promoting Trade: Rethinking Sustainable Tariffs"

“We give kudos to all companies in the sector, we have seen the work you are doing and we want to encourage you and work hand in hard with you to further strengthen the sector," he stated.

The Deputy CEO also assured the busnesses not to be distracted by the upcoming elections, adding that "we want businesses to have the certainty to work despite this year being an election year."

He said the GIPC would continue to play its facilitation role and support businesses, as the country recovers from the 2022 economic difficulties.

"We see the work you are doing and we will work together with you to bring confidence back to a very important sector of the economy," he said.

Awards ceremony

An initiative of Xodus Communications Limited, the Ghana Manufacturing Awards seeks to celebrate companies and individuals for demonstrating stewardship, health and safety, corporate social responsibility and innovation in the sector.

Events Director of Xodus Communications, Richard Abbey Jnr, said the contribution of the sector to national development could not be over stated.

He said Xodus believes in the Ghanaian manufacturing and its contribution to the economy and the community and this is why it has over the last eight years celebrated achievers in the industry.

Mr Abbey said the awards looked out for the very best in manufacturing from all aspects of the industry, sharing landmark work and developments taking place across so many important areas of science, engineering, innovation and technology.

He mentioned that the winners were selected by an independent advisory board and technical committee who evaluated the awardees based on a criteria listed for each category.

The ceremony was graced by the Head of Strategic Planning, Resource Mobilisation and Partnership of the AfCFTA Secretariat, Muhanad Yousif.

Award winners

Alpha TND Limited was the biggest winner of the night, winning the Manufacturing company of the year.

The company was also adjudged the Export Manufacturing Company of the year; Electrical Manufacturing Company of the year; and Best Growing Manufacturing Company of the year.

Blowchem Industries Limited was inducted into the hall of fame for winning the Mineral Water Producing Company for the 5th time.

The company also walked away with the Beverages Producing Company of the year for both alcoholic and nonalcoholic.

B5 Plus was adjudged the Steel Manufacturer of the year, with its founder and CEO, Mukesh Thakwani winning a leadership excellence award.

JayKay Industries won the Paper product Manufacturer of the year; and the Manufacturing Innovation Award; with its CEO, Pawan Aidasani winning the entrepreneur of the year.

Qualiplast also won the Plastic Manufacturer of the year for both households and industry.

Nutrifoods Ghana Limited won the Excellence in Health, Safety and Environment; with Cocoa Processing Company also winning the Confectionary Manufacturer of the year (Chocolate).