Kingston’s exit...Financial implications of coach dismissals

Maurice Quansah Business News May - 28 - 2024 , 03:17

Laryea Kingston's sudden resignation as the coach of the Black Starlets, following their 0-1 defeat to Burkina Faso, left many Ghanaians and his employers in shock.

The loss meant that Ghana’s Under-17 team missed the chance to qualify for both the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Kingston's immediate resignation came as a surprise, especially since the team had a crucial playoff match at the WAFU B Nations Cup to play at the University of Ghana Stadium.

This departure raised numerous questions, particularly as it is rare for coaches in Ghana to step down in such a manner.

In the high-stakes world of football, the dismissal of coaches is a frequent occurrence, often accompanied by significant sporting and financial repercussions.

When coaches are terminated before their contracts end, they are usually entitled to substantial compensation.

This is particularly evident in European football, where the movement of coaches is as headline-worthy as player transfers.

High-profile coaches such as Chelsea's Mauricio Pochettino, Barcelona's Xavi Hernandez, Bayern Munich's Thomas Tuchel, and Juventus' Massimiliano Allegri often face the axe when their teams fail to meet expectations, but they also walk away with considerable severance packages.

Chelsea’s example

Chelsea’s history of managerial changes underlines the financial impact of these decisions.

The club’s owner, Todd Boehly, has continued the ruthless legacy of his predecessor, Roman Abramovich. In 2021, the UK's Daily Mail reported that Chelsea's former Russian owner spent a staggering £112.5m on compensation for axed managers during a two-decade reign at Stamford Bridge.

When American businessman Boehly took control of the club in June 2022, he dispensed with Tuchel's services after just 100 days despite the German tactician leading the club to win the UEFA Champions League.

The London club has developed an appetite for dismissals when coaches fail to deliver results. Early this month, they reached a decision with the Argentine coach to mutually part ways after failing to land a Champions League spot during his first season at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino, who is expected to receive around £10 million in a payout, follows a long line of coaches who have benefited from Chelsea’s frequent managerial changes.

Antonio Conte received £26.2 million when dismissed in 2018, and José Mourinho has been the biggest beneficiary, receiving a combined £37.6 million from his dismissals by Chelsea (in 2007) and Manchester United (in 2018).

Ghana’s experience

In Ghana, the financial implications of coach dismissals are no less significant, although on a different scale.

National team coaches, often paid by the government, have faced delayed or partial payments due to budget constraints.

Chris Hughton, Charles Akonnor, and Milovan Rajevac all experienced such issues, with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) relying on performance clauses to justify their dismissals.

Akonnor’s and Rajevac’s terminations involved severance packages that were delayed, highlighting the financial struggles within Ghanaian football management.

Contractual issues surrounding coach dismissals typically involve termination clauses specifying compensation upon early termination.

For example, Barcelona's and Bayern Munich's recent payouts to Xavi and Tuchel were dictated by such clauses. Performance-related clauses also play a role, where bonuses or deductions are applied based on team performance.

The GFA’s dismissal of coaches such as former national coaches Charles Akonnor and Milovan Rajevac was partly due to such clauses, emphasising the financial consequences tied to performance.

Settlements

Negotiated settlements are another aspect of coach dismissals. These settlements aim to balance the coach’s contractual rights with the employer's financial constraints, often avoiding lengthy legal disputes.

For instance, Chelsea’s mutual parting with Pochettino is a case where both parties likely reached a settlement to avoid further conflict.

In some instances, arbitration and mediation are used to resolve disputes over compensation. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) serves as a crucial body in these cases, helping resolve issues due to varying labour laws across countries.

In Ghana, the Status Committee of the FA has intervened in disputes between coaches and clubs over wrongful dismissal, or the refusal of clubs to pay the appropriate compensation when they are dismissed.

In isolated instances, some clubs sought the intervention of the FA body to check some errant coaches who broke the terms of their contracts, as was the case when in September 2018 Asante Kotoko brought an action against then-coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin, for resigning his job which had five months to run with the club demanding GH¢30,000 in compensation.

In Ghana, the dismissal of coaches often leads to significant financial and legal repercussions, as seen in the case of David Duncan.

Duncan, a former coach for both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, pursued legal action through the FA's Status Committee after being dismissed before the end of his contracts. In 2014, the committee ordered Hearts to pay Duncan GH¢86,500 as compensation for his unlawful dismissal.

Duncan's success in challenging his dismissals did not end there. In 2017, he again turned to the Status Committee after being dismissed by Kotoko.

The committee ruled in his favour, awarding him GH¢44,000 in compensation. These cases underscore the importance of contractual clarity and the potential financial implications for clubs when disputes arise.

They also demonstrate the willingness of coaches to seek justice through formal channels, ensuring that their contractual rights are upheld even in the face of premature terminations.

Financial constraints sometimes prevent immediate payouts, as seen with Ghana’s national team coaches. It took nearly two years for the Ministry of Youth and Sports to fully compensate Akonnor, and Rajevac's $275,000 payout was delayed due to financial issues.

This highlights the ongoing challenge of meeting financial obligations in Ghanaian football.

As the Ghana Premier League season concludes next month, several underperforming coaches are expected to face dismissal.

However, unlike their European counterparts, many local coaches may receive only three to six months of compensation, unless their contracts include specific termination clauses guaranteeing more.

Coach dismissals

Globally, some of the most expensive coach dismissals include:

José Mourinho (Manchester United, £19.6m, 2018)

José Mourinho (Chelsea, £18m, 2007)

Laurent Blanc (Paris Saint-Germain, £17m, 2016)

Nuno Espírito Santo (Tottenham, £14m, 2021)

Luiz Felipe Scolari (Chelsea, £13.6m, 2009)

Fabio Capello (Russia, £13.4m, 2015)

Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea, £13m, 2022)

Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham, £12.5m, 2019)

André Villas-Boas (Chelsea, £12m, 2012)

In conclusion, while Kingston's resignation might have been sudden, it underscores the complex and costly nature of coaching in football.

Whether in Ghana or Europe, the financial stakes involved in dismissing coaches are significant, reflecting the high-pressure environment in which these professionals operate.