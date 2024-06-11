Inside story: FC Samartex's strategy for Ghana Premier League success

Next article: Absa Bank commits to sustainability — Partners Ecozoil to plant 200 coconut trees at Bortianor Beach

Maurice Quansah Business News Jun - 11 - 2024

Samreboi, a town renowned for its timber resources and thriving industry under Samartex Timber and Plywood Limited, is set to be abuzz with celebration.

On Sunday, the local club, FC Samartex 1996, will be crowned the 2023-24 Ghana Premier League champions at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena.

This coronation match with Accra Lions marks a significant milestone for the club and the community.

FC Samartex’s journey to the top has been marked by strategic brilliance, exceptional team management and unwavering home support.

Securing the title with two games to spare, the team established a commanding nine-point lead over their closest rivals, Aduana FC.

This achievement is remarkable considering the club narrowly avoided relegation the previous season.

Club president, Dr Richard Duah Nsenkyire, attributes their outstanding success to a robust recruitment policy, intensive pre-season preparation and the integration of performance-monitoring technology.

Remarkably, the league victory has come ahead of the club’s five-year plan to dominate Ghanaian football.

Blueprint for success

Snatching the title from Western Region rivals, Medeama SC was no accident.

It was the result of meticulous planning and execution at all levels.

Strong leadership, particularly from Dr Nsenkyire, played a pivotal role in this success, providing invaluable lessons for football management and business leaders.

The club's strategy encompassed technical changes, strategic recruitment, early preparation and a clear vision supported by an improved club structure, enhanced team management and a focus on player welfare and stakeholder engagement.

Reflecting on their success, Dr Nsenkyire, CEO of the Samartex Group, emphasised the importance of reviewing their debut season, learning key lessons and making significant changes to ensure a stronger campaign in 2023-24 season.

This included an initial move for one of Ghana's top tacticians, Prosper Narteh Ogum, who had previously led Asante Kotoko to a league title in the 2021-22 season.

Coach Ogum provided insights and technical guidance on recruitment and execution of the league campaign but returned to manage Kotoko, leaving a good foundation and recommending the unassuming yet effective coach, Nurudeen Amadu, to lead FC Samartex to victory.

Preparation and strategic execution

FC Samartex's success was rooted in scouting and acquiring the best talent to build a competitive team, along with comprehensive pre-season preparation.

Under Coach Amadu's guidance, the team underwent an intensive training camp at the luxurious Safari Valley Resort in the Easter Region, away from distractions.

“We improved upon certain things we did wrong last season and prioritised preparation for the league by having an eight-week pre-season campaign,” explained Dr Nsenkyire.

This preparation included participation in the pre-season Nsenkyire Cup tournament which helped identify and address team weaknesses.

Technological integration played a significant role in the team’s performance.

Tracking vests to assess players' performance at training, while the integration of video analysis tools allowed the coaching staff to monitor and enhance individual player performances, facilitating data-driven decision-making and effective game strategies.

The club's management invested in improved nutrition for the players and enhanced medical support that focused on regular health check-ups and monitoring to prevent long-term injuries and ensure players were in peak physical condition throughout the season.

Organisational changes also contributed to the team's success through the implementation of committee-based structures (Technical Committee, Health Committee, Welfare Committee, Security Committee, Fundraising Committee) for more effective management, ensuring delegation of authority, accountability and collaboration.

This internal realignment benchmarked on the corporate governance practices of the successful Samartex Timber and Plywood Limited, a company of over 2,500 employees, helped to foster trust, avoided conflicts of roles and enabled sharper decision-making.