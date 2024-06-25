Featured

Graphic MD suggests four ways to improve agric productivity, reduce food inflation

Kweku Zurek Business News Jun - 25 - 2024 , 13:29

The Managing Director of Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL), Ato Afful stressed the need for strategic initiatives to enhance agricultural sufficiency and tackle food inflation during his speech at the second quarter Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank Breakfast meeting held today in Accra.

The event, themed “Enhancing Agriculture Sufficiency to Tackle Food Inflation,” gathered industry experts to discuss solutions to the country’s food inflation challenges.

In his address, Mr. Afful acknowledged the economic headwinds facing the market, including the high cost of living driven by both internal factors and international logistics issues.

He highlighted the importance of achieving a high degree of self-sufficiency and import substitution as essential elements of the national vision of "Ghana Beyond Aid."

"This vision underscores the importance of our topic today – enhancing agricultural sufficiency to tackle food inflation in Ghana," Mr. Afful said. He expressed confidence in the panel of experts assembled for the event to provide valuable insights into addressing these issues.

From his perspective, Mr. Afful identified four key areas that could significantly improve agricultural productivity and reduce food inflation:

1. Improving yields on existing acreage: Mr. Afful suggested that enhancing yields on the same acreage of land currently cultivated could reduce post-harvest losses. Drawing on his experience in Southern and Eastern Africa, he noted that countries in these regions effectively process and store maize to ensure availability beyond the harvest season.

2. Enhancing Processing Capabilities: He pointed out the need for better processing of harvested crops to create buffers and reduce the high incidence of post-harvest losses. By enhancing processing, Ghana could maintain a stable supply of key staples like maize, even after the peak harvest period.

3. Developing Strategic Storage Facilities: Mr. Afful stressed the importance of strategic storage solutions to preserve locally produced crops and reduce reliance on imported products. He highlighted the taste difference between locally grown and imported rice as an example of the benefits of promoting local produce.

4. Strategic Marketing and Packaging: He advocated for the development of strategic marketing and packaging to add value to local farmers' produce and enhance the export potential of Ghanaian agricultural products. Effective marketing strategies could increase local value for farmers and improve the marketability of Ghanaian products internationally.

Mr. Afful concluded by expressing confidence in the expertise of the panelists and the Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank project teams to provide pragmatic insights on enhancing agricultural supply and tackling food inflation. He underscored the need for a collaborative effort to achieve the goal of agricultural sufficiency and economic stability in Ghana.