Ghana's gaming industry commits to sustainable practices and community support

Kweku Zurek Business News Jun - 28 - 2024 , 09:06

Stakeholders in Ghana's gaming industry have resolved to run sustainable businesses as part of ongoing efforts to give back to the communities they operate in and contribute to the country's development.

This resolution emerged as the central theme at the Betway Regulatory Compliance Workshop organized by leading global online sports betting brand, Betway and the Ghana Association of Sports Betting Operators (GHASBO) on Thursday (June 28, 2024) at the Mövenpick Hotel in Accra.

Speaking at the workshop, the Chief Executive Officer of the Gaming Commission, Peter Mireku, highlighted the significant growth in online gaming and the introduction of new technologies and services within the industry.

He mentioned the necessity for effective measures and continuous due diligence to mitigate fraud and legal risks.

"It is important that the industry begins to think about sustainability and how to give back and support the communities in which they operate," Mr. Mireku stated.

"I say it is time to project and promote the positives that this industry has made to the economy."

Mr. Mireku also commended the leadership and members of the Ghana Association of Sports Betting Operators (GHASBO) and Betway for organizing the workshop and their ongoing collaboration with the Gaming Commission in areas such as compliance, taxation, and information sharing.

Mr. Samuel Tetteh Mensah, Chief Director of the Ministry of Interior, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the importance of the workshop for industry growth. He praised GHASBO for their support to those affected by the Volta Dam spillage and urged all stakeholders to work together to improve player experience and implement measures to protect gamers, combat fraud and money laundering, and promote responsible gaming.

"The aim of the Ministry is to work with all stakeholders to enhance the business environment for gaming in Ghana and uphold responsible gaming practices across the country," Mensah said. He challenged operators to adopt technologies that protect the digital gaming environment, players, and data privacy.

Dr. Kweku Ainuson, Secretary General of GHASBO, cautioned against excessive regulation, warning it could drive gamers to use unlicensed platforms. He noted that some operators evade their tax obligations by making their online gaming platforms available in Ghana using VPNs and cryptocurrencies, which are not regulated in the country.

"If we say the gaming industry is growing too much, we will drive the gamers underground and rather send the money elsewhere," Ainuson warned. "Today, we know that there are a lot of people betting on unregulated platforms which we call black sites. They are very sophisticated, and some use cryptocurrencies to place bets. Cryptocurrencies are not regulated in Ghana, and they use VPNs to place bets."

The workshop brought together players in the gaming industry, including operators, regulators, service providers, media, and representatives from the Ministry of Interior and the Gaming Commission, fostering a collaborative effort to enhance the industry's contribution to national development.