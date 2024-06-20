Featured

2024 Ghana Digital and Innovation Week slated for Oct

Business Desk Report Business News Jun - 20 - 2024 , 03:32

THE 2024 edition of Ghana Digital and Innovation Week (GDIW) has been scheduled for October 2 to 4, 2024, at the Accra International Conference Centre in Accra.

The event organised by the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) in partnership with the Ghana Hubs Network (GHN), and Impact Investing Ghana (IIGh) is on the theme: “Innovate Together: Collaborating for Digital Transformation and Impact.”

Other partners include the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), MASHAV (Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation) through the Embassy of Israel in Ghana, the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, and the Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation.

The GDIW 2024 underscores the power of collaboration in driving innovation and digital transformation.

By working together, participants can achieve maximum impact, fostering a culture of innovation that permeates every sector.

At the launch in Accra last Friday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Impact Investing Ghana (IIGh), Amma Lartey, who highlighted the significance of this milestone, said this year marks a big milestone for GDIW.

She indicated that after three years of trilateral cooperation, the event has expanded into a multilateral collaboration, bringing in partners from all over the world and Ghana to keep its impactful dialogue going.

She further emphasised the potential of digital technology and innovation to transform lives through exhibitions, debates, dialogues, actions and commitments.