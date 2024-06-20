2024 Ghana Digital and Innovation Week slated for Oct
THE 2024 edition of Ghana Digital and Innovation Week (GDIW) has been scheduled for October 2 to 4, 2024, at the Accra International Conference Centre in Accra.
The event organised by the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) in partnership with the Ghana Hubs Network (GHN), and Impact Investing Ghana (IIGh) is on the theme: “Innovate Together: Collaborating for Digital Transformation and Impact.”
Other partners include the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), MASHAV (Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation) through the Embassy of Israel in Ghana, the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, and the Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation.
The GDIW 2024 underscores the power of collaboration in driving innovation and digital transformation.
By working together, participants can achieve maximum impact, fostering a culture of innovation that permeates every sector.
At the launch in Accra last Friday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Impact Investing Ghana (IIGh), Amma Lartey, who highlighted the significance of this milestone, said this year marks a big milestone for GDIW.
She indicated that after three years of trilateral cooperation, the event has expanded into a multilateral collaboration, bringing in partners from all over the world and Ghana to keep its impactful dialogue going.
She further emphasised the potential of digital technology and innovation to transform lives through exhibitions, debates, dialogues, actions and commitments.
The Director of M&E at the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Clifford Bansah, expressed his enthusiasm for the innovative content expected at GDIW 2024, stating, "We are looking forward to more exciting content and innovations that drive development in Ghana."
For his part, the Head of Project at the GIZ Digital Transformation Centre (DTC), David Robert, described GDIW as "a window into Ghana's digital future".
He affirmed GIZ’s commitment to fostering an ecosystem that influences and cooperates at both African and international levels, highlighting the event's global significance.
The Director of Research, Statistics, and Information Management Directorate (RSIM) at the Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation (MoCD), Dr Samuel Antwi Gyekyi, reiterated government’s commitment to enhancing digital infrastructure, fostering innovation and promoting digital literacy.
He said: "GDIW is not just a celebration; it is a testimony to our collective achievement and an affirmation of our commitment to a future where digital innovation drives progress and prosperity for all Ghanaians.”