Embrace Kente weaving as lucrative livelihood — Entrepreneur to Agotime

Alberto Mario Noretti Business News Jun - 20 - 2024 , 03:54

A RENOWNED entrepreneur, Cephas Kafui Apenuvor, has entreated the youth in the Agotime Traditional Area in the Volta Region to embrace Kente weaving as a lucrative livelihood.

He described the Kente industry for which the area is known as a massive gold mine with growing local and international prospects, saying there was no point in migrating to the urban centres to search for menial or non-existent jobs.

Mr Apenuvor, who is the Managing Director of civil engineering, general construction, transport services and bulk oil haulage firm, Cephas K. Company Limited, was speaking to Graphic Business soon after the recent launch of the 2024 Kente Festival of the people of Agotime, which he chaired, in Ho.

He said Agotime had gained global recognition of its kente industry, for which reason the whole world was trooping to Agotime for business.

“That offers a platform for showcasing our creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship to the world, to create wealth,” Mr Apenuvor added.

Tourism

Meanwhile, he said the tourism industry benefitted immensely from the craft, which offered employment to many people, adding that the designs of kente covered every aspect of Ghanaian culture, incorporating proverbs, parables and symbolic expressions.

Despite the huge significance of the Kente fabric and the process of making the pieces, however, it had failed to attract the attention and protection of the government, resulting in the disadvantage of communities that depended on the weaving of Kente.

That, notwithstanding, Mr Apenuvor urged Kente enthusiasts and collectors, fashion designers and industry professionals to maintain a joint front and take advantage of

current demand for Kente, and carry the torch to the next generation.