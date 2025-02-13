Featured

Edmond Kombat appointed Deputy MD of TOR

Mr. Edmond B. Kombat, an energy strategist and finance professional, has been appointed by President John Dramani Mahama as Deputy Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), in a move geared towards revitalising the only state-owned refinery.

Mr. Kombat, a lawyer and founding chairman of Edkom Group, brings extensive experience in energy policy, financial markets, and corporate strategy. He previously served as Special Assistant to the Managing Director of TOR.

Reacting to his appointment, Mr. Kombat expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama, stating, “I wish to express my most profound gratitude to H.E. President John Dramani Mahama for entrusting me with the position of Deputy Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery. I thank His Excellency for the confidence reposed in me. I am deeply humbled and honoured.”

TOR’s financial health has been under scrutiny in recent years, with the refinery operating well below its installed capacity of 45,000 barrels per day.

The refinery has struggled with outdated infrastructure, irregular crude supply, and a debt burden that has hampered its ability to compete with imported refined petroleum products.

Mr. Kombat has previously advocated for structural reforms and investment in TOR, stating that the refinery must be repositioned as a “symbol of national pride” and a “beacon of operational excellence, financial sustainability, and a backbone of Ghana’s energy sector in the downstream.”

His appointment comes at a time when the nation is seeking to strengthen its energy security amid volatile global oil prices and increasing domestic fuel consumption.

Mr. Kombat has underscored the need for collaboration and innovation to achieve long-term sustainability at TOR. “I am strongly committed to playing my part in helping to turn the vision of H.E John Mahama of a robust and self-reliant energy sector into reality. I am confident that with teamwork, innovation, collective vision and resilience, we can, together, reposition TOR,” he said.

His tenure is expected to focus on improving crude procurement processes, optimising refinery operations, and securing new funding streams.

Given his background as a co-founder of the Institute for Energy Security (IES), he is expexted to push for policy reforms to enhance Ghana’s energy resilience.

He holds an MPA from Harvard University as an Edward S. Mason Fellow and is a licensed stockbroker of the Ghana Stock Exchange.