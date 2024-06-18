Featured

Child labour figures rise — GSS report

Charles Benoni Okine Business News Jun - 18 - 2024 , 04:04

MORE than 1.1 million children aged between five and seven were involved in different forms of work in the fourth quarter of 2023.

This represents one in every 10 (10.3%) children in this age range, according to the 2023 Annual Household Income and Expenditure Survey.

Released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) in Accra yesterday to mark the World Day Against Child Labour, it said among the children, about 893,000 were involved in employment work, which is mostly paid work.

Observed annually on June 12, the day aims to raise awareness and prompt action to combat child labour globally.

This year's observation is on the theme: "Let’s Act on Our Commitments: End Child Labour," and calls for intensified efforts to fulfil pledges to eliminate child labour and protect children’s rights.

It comes at a time when there seems to be some serious challenges with the implementation of the Free Compulsory Universal Basic Education (FCUBE) policy which has been enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.

Breakdown

According to the report, 56 per cent of the children who are involved in different forms of work are males, while almost half a million of these working children are not attending school.

This comprises 68,500 who have never attended school and 389,943 who attended school in the past.