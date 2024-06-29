CEO of Ocean Green Beach Resort named Ghana's Most Outstanding Personality in Hospitality

Jun - 29 - 2024

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana's renowned Ocean Green Beach Resort, Benjamin Kwasi Gagba, has been named Ghana's Most Outstanding Personality in Hospitality at the recently concluded Business Executive Excellence Awards 2024.

The event was held at the Ghana Marriott Hotel in Accra.

Mr. Gagba received the award in recognition of his leadership qualities, commitment to providing quality accommodation and hospitality services, and his advocacy for best business practices in the tourism sector.

The 10th edition of the Business Executive Excellence Awards, held on Friday, June 28th, 2024, aims to identify and publicly recognize private enterprises, public institutions, and individuals who have demonstrated exemplary conduct and achieved extraordinary accomplishments in their business activities over the past year.

For Mr. Gagba, this honor underscores the continuous growth of Ocean Green Beach Resort and its significant contribution to Ghana's tourism industry and the broader economy.

Speaking to the media after receiving the award, Mr. Gagba said it was a testament to his team's dedication to excellence and their unwavering focus on meeting and exceeding customer expectations while adhering to rigorous quality standards over the years.

"The company has seized the opportunity to evolve in order to remain relevant and constantly improve," he stated.

"I am very grateful to God for such a wonderful milestone at this highest level of providing excellent services. This means a lot to our consistent determination to build a formidable and proficient brand," Benjamin noted.

Ocean Green Beach Resort has established itself as a leader in the hospitality and tourism industry, marking significant strides in its business portfolio.