Bolt Accelerator Program awards 10 drivers and couriers with €20,000 seed fund

Kweku Zurek Business News Jun - 27 - 2024 , 17:08

The Bolt Accelerator Program Ghana concluded its journey, culminating in an award ceremony held at the Kempinski Hotel on June 25, 2024.

Launched in collaboration with The Nest Innovation Technology Park, this programme empowered a dynamic group of Ghanaian entrepreneurs to transform their bold ideas linked to sustainable transport to life.

Launched in April 2024, the Bolt Accelerator Program received hundreds of applications from drivers and couriers in Ghana. From the pool of applicants, 120 entrepreneurs were shortlisted and went through Bolt Academy, the business skills training phase.

After presenting their video pitches, top 20 participants progressed to the next phase, which included exclusive training sessions led by seasoned industry experts. The Participants honed their entrepreneurial skills and developed their concepts further, readying themselves for the ultimate test on Pitch Day.

At the Pitch Day session, the top 20 finalists presented their inventive business solutions to a panel of judges including Weyinmi Aghadiuno, the Acting Head of Regulatory and Policy, Africa at Bolt, Jemima R. Rockson, the Business & Project Manager GNBCC, Walter Dzimey, Technical Advisor GIZ and several others. They evaluated the pitches based on criteria such as innovation, feasibility, and potential impact.

The judges' insights and feedback were crucial in determining the winners of the seed funding. At pitch day, drivers and couriers showcased a range of innovative ideas, including creating charging stations for EVs (bikes, cars), automobile wash on-the-go, modern automobile stores offering a variety of services, and efficient grocery stores aimed at enhancing community access to fresh produce. These concepts, among others, highlighted the diverse and practical solutions being developed to address various needs within the community.

The Regional Manager, North and West Africa, Lola Masha, speaking for Bolt in Ghana, stated, “We are incredibly proud of all the Bolt drivers and couriers who participated in the Bolt Accelerator Program. Their dedication and creativity have been truly inspiring, and we are excited to see the positive impact their innovations will have on communities across Ghana. Drivers and couriers are the backbone of our business, and we remain committed to supporting entrepreneurial growth and development in the region.”

"The Ministry of Transport Chief Director, Mrs. Mabel Sagoes said “ We are excited to see Bolt's dedication to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship through the Bolt Accelerator Program. By supporting drivers and couriers through this entrepreneurship program, Bolt is not only enhancing individual livelihoods but also contributing significantly to the advancement of Ghana's transport sector. We are committed to collaborating with Bolt to ensure these innovative ideas are seamlessly integrated into our transport infrastructure, driving progress for the nation."

Following a rigorous selection process, the Top 10 most promising ideas were unveiled at the Award Ceremony. These exceptional entrepreneurs received a well-deserved €2,000 seed fund each and will embark on a transformative 6-week post mentorship program. This comprehensive program will provide guidance, mentorship, and access to a network of industry experts, equipping them with the tools and support needed to propel their businesses to success.

The Deputy Director, DVLA, Abraham Zaato said “On behalf of DVLA, we are happy to see Bolt empowering drivers and couriers on their platform. We will continue to work with Bolt on ensuring prompt processes from DVLA that will continue to see a driver’s license seamlessly processed.”

Oluwajoba Oloba, Co-Founder of The Nest Innovation Technology Park, remarked on the program's significance: "Initiatives like the Bolt Accelerator Program are vital for promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in Ghana. By providing resources, mentorship, and financial support, we empower individuals and contribute to the growth of Ghana's GDP. A thriving startup culture leads to job creation, foreign investment, and economic resilience. We urge organizations and government agencies to support such programs to unlock Ghana's full entrepreneurial potential."

The Bolt Accelerator Program Ghana has demonstrated a concerted effort to provide robust and comprehensive support for aspiring innovators within its driver network. Through this strategic partnership, Bolt enforces its commitment to nurturing innovation, uplifting drivers and couriers, and contributing to the growth of entrepreneurial initiatives.