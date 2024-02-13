Next article: Toyota says president, chairman of scandal-hit Daihatsu unit to step down

Binatone’s 50th anniversary in Africa logo unveil: 50 years commitment to Africa

GraphicOnline Business News Feb - 13 - 2024 , 19:32

Binatone, a brand known for its innovative and high-quality products, is celebrating a significant milestone in Africa; and has unveiled its 50th Anniversary in Africa logo to mark the beginning of a year-long celebration.

This is not only a reflection of its journey in Africa but also a testament to the brand's unwavering commitment to quality, dependability, affordability, and customer-focused innovation in the continent.

Binatone was founded in London UK in 1958, and in 1974 Binatone started operations in Africa. The Binatone range of products is in three broad categories - Cooling, Home Appliances, and Power protection products, and all Binatone products come with a 2-Year Warranty.

Enthralled Journey in Africa

Binatone has been a trusted name in consumer electronics in African households for 5 decades, and, Binatone products have consistently thrived to be "one of the most preferred choices” of home appliances and electronics products.

Inspiring Emotional Connections

Binatone's 50th Anniversary in Africa Logo unveil will provide the platform to establish stronger emotional bonds with both new and existing customers of the brand. Binatone aims to showcase the stories of its customers through various events and campaigns, the Binatone brand intends to weave these stories into the 50th Anniversary in Africa celebration, thereby creating a shared history with customers.

Positioning for Future Growth and Continuous Quality across Africa

Binatone’s 50th Anniversary in Africa Logo Unveil - 50 Years Commitment to Africa is a momentous occasion that goes beyond mere festivities, it is a reflection of the brand's deep-rooted connection with the continent, a celebration of shared memories, and a commitment to a future filled with quality, dependability, affordability, and customer-focused innovation.

As the brand continues its journey in Africa, the 50th Anniversary in Africa Logo unveil will mark a significant chapter in its legacy. This new chapter promises to be as vibrant and dynamic as the diverse cultures it accommodates. While staying committed at the forefront of innovation.