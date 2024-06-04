Previous article: Vehicle financing scheme by Automobile Assemblers Association of Ghana to be rolled out in September

Access Bank proves resilient — Named Best Bank in Ghana

Business Desk Report Business News Jun - 04 - 2024 , 04:27

Managing Director of Access Bank (Ghana) plc, Olumide Olatunji said in spite of a challenging financial environment, the bank has showed resilience and leadership.

He mentioned what he termed as “The remarkable profits we recorded could not have been achieved without the trust reposed in us and partnership from all our customers and relevant stakeholders”.

The bank posted a net profit surge in 2023 by 47.1 per cent in the third quarter to $34.4 million, from $23.3 million in the same period of 2022.

“This award affirms the bank’s commitment to the needs of customers and the excellent service delivery it offers, evident in the bespoke banking products, accelerating access to finance, supporting women and women-led initiatives, partnerships for the growth of SMEs, education, and the bank’s commitment to Corporate Social

Responsibility, among many other impactful initiatives,” Mr Olatunji added.

He further assured the bank’s customers saying, “for you, we will keep doing more”.

Bank of the year

His comments comes at the bank named the Best Bank in Ghana for 2024 by Global Finance magazine awards.

The feat, the bank said in a release is a reflection of the bank's “strong financial performance, innovative digital solutions, and commitment to customer service.

Access Bank has been particularly noted for its ability to navigate Ghana's challenging economic environment while maintaining robust profitability and offering a range of digital banking services.”

“The award further reflects Access Bank’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers and providing tailor-made products and services.



Awards

The Global Finance Awards are presented to recognize institutions and companies of all sizes that excel in specific areas of expertise and quality within the global financial community. The awards are well-known and highly respected throughout the global banking and financial community.

The ‘Best Bank’ award is conferred on firms that have proven to be leading providers of exceptional banking services, recorded growth in assets, geographical reach, strategic partnerships and have also demonstrated outstanding contribution in the areas of sustainability and other initiatives within the banking sector.

Last year, the bank also won the Best Bank in Ghana Award at the Euromoney Banking Awards for Excellence held at Northumberland Avenue, London.

Access Bank presently operates through more than 700 branches and service outlets in 21 countries, including the UAE, UK, and France, and three representative offices in China, India, and Lebanon.