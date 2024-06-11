Next article: GOIL maintains dividend despite profit decline of over 50 percent

Featured

Absa Bank commits to sustainability — Partners Ecozoil to plant 200 coconut trees at Bortianor Beach

Elizabeth Nyaadu Adu Business News Jun - 11 - 2024 , 03:07

In response to the growing challenges of climate change and the importance of business sustainability, Absa Bank Ghana Limited is taking significant steps to contribute to environmental protection.

Advertisement

The Marketing and Corporate Affairs Director, Nana Essilfuah Tamakloe, who said that on the sidelines of a tree planting and clean-up exercise at Bortianor Beach in Accra, stressed the bank’s commitment to sustainable practices that could lead to cost saving through energy efficiency and waste reduction to attract environmentally conscious customers and investors.

The commitment comes at a time when regulatory pressures and compliance requirements related to environmental standards are becoming more stringent, making sustainability not just a choice but a necessity.

“At Absa, sustainability remains a key priority. Despite being primarily a banking institution, the bank is committed to environmental support, partnering Ecozoil to make a meaningful impact in communities.

This commitment is exemplified by Absa team members volunteering their time to plant 200 coconut trees,” she said.

She explained that the initiative was just the beginning, with a goal of planting 10,000 trees.

She added that the bank was organising sessions to educate employees and community members on sustainable living.

World Environment Day

Absa Bank, in partnership with Ecozoil, planted 200 coconut trees at Bortianor Beach in Accra to mark this year’s World Environment Day.

The two partners also conducted a clean-up exercise at the beach to foster a culture of climate action among colleagues and the community.

The exercise demonstrates the bank’s commitment to environmental sustainability and positive social change.

Assurance

The General Manager of Ecozoil, Abitha Odame-Nyartey, called on stakeholders to assist in their efforts to keep beaches across the country clean.

She noted that Bortianor Beach had become a model for cleanliness due to the local authorities taking responsibility for its upkeep.

“Bortianor Beach is among the cleanest in Accra because the traditional authorities have proactively maintained it. Unlike many other beaches in Accra, which are often littered with trash, Bortianor remains clean.

“We urge other communities to support private initiatives by companies like Absa and Ecozoil to ensure clean beaches,” she said.

Ms Odame-Nyartey also gave an assurance that Ecozoil would take full responsibility for nurturing the trees until they were self-sustaining, benefiting both the environment and the community.