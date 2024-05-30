Featured

24 Receive seed funding from AgriTech Challenge

May - 30 - 2024

TWENTY-FOUR startups from various universities across the country have received seed funding from a special programme meant to help scale up their businesses.

The AgriTech Challenge Pro is one of the flagship programmes organised by the Kosmos Innovation Centre (KIC) and the Mastercard Foundation as part of efforts to develop the interest of students and young graduates in agriculture.

The finalists were selected from a shortlist of 35 teams that showcased their business ideas from product and service delivery for sustainable production to technological application, value addition, and eco-friendly packaging to a panel of judges.

The ideas from these young people contribute to environmental responsibility and reduce the impact of agricultural activities on the environment.

McHan Cosmetics from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology, and YARP Foods from University of Energy and Natural Resources, received $35,000 each while 3 Farmate Robotics (University of Ghana); Green Husk Innovations (University for Development Studies); Sunify Solardry Technology ( University for Development Studies) each won US$30,000.

In addition, $20,000 each was awarded to DEECOM Nutrifoods (Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology); Hullsnovation (University for Development Studies); Sunray (University for Business and Integrated Development Studies); Tekcycle (Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology); FEEP Fibertech ( University of Energy and Natural Resources); and Harvest Ease Innovations (University of Energy and Natural Resources).

Agro KiniSols (Bolgatanga Technical University) and FreshLine Post-Harvest Solutions (Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology) won $15,000 each.

The winning teams for the $10,000 category included Aretha Forson (Takoradi Technical University); Bunny Bites (Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology); Cas-Tech (Takoradi Technical University); DeliMush (University for Development Studies); Ghana Fert (Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology); GreenHeart SE (Koforidua Technical University); Healthy Farmer (University for Development Studies); PaCo Paper (Koforidua Technical University); Rabitton ( University of Cape-Coast); Rijona Biochemicals (University for Development Studies).



Nurturing young entrepreneurs

Speaking at the event in Accra last Friday, the Executive Director of KIC, Benjamin Gyan-Kesse, underscored the relevance of the competition in nurturing young entrepreneurs for the agricultural ecosystem.

“Since its inception, the KIC AgriTech Challenge Pro has played a major role in shaping the mindset of young people about agriculture.

“Every year, we focus on building viable businesses that have the potential to create economic empowerment for young people. KIC also provides the requisite training, tools, network and resources to help these businesses thrive and grow,” he said.

Mr Gyan-Kesse added that LOC and its partners were committed to supporting initiatives geared towards unlocking the potential of youth to contribute to national development by leveraging on agriculture.

Agricultural growth

The Head of Entrepreneurship at the Mastercard Foundation, Gottfried Odamtten-Sowah, explained that the collaboration and innovation in building the next generation of players for the agricultural sector were key to driving change and fostering growth in the nation’s agricultural space.

“We believe in supporting young people to find dignified and fulfilling work by nurturing innovation, fostering entrepreneurship, and providing opportunities for skill development for young people. We achieve this,” he added.