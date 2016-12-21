Top Liberian coach wants Kotoko job

Coach Nimely last Monday applied to take over as the technical head of the

Former Swedru All Blacks’ Liberian coach, David Sawieli Nimely, has promised to restore Kumasi Asante Kotoko to their continental greatness by taking them back to the CAF Champions Leage when given the nod as the head coach.

Porcupine Warriors and had pledged his readiness to transform the club to the glory days.

According to him, he had what it takes to coach a prestigious club such as Kotoko and hoped to be given the opportunity to prove his worth with the Kumasi-based club.

In an interview with the Graphic Sports last Tuesday, the widely-travelled trainer said, “my target is to get Kotoko back to the CAF Champions League so they can compete on the continental stage”.

“Coaching a side like Kotoko is an honour and I wish to be part of such a prestigious club as I know the terrain well to excel in Ghana,” he added.

When asked whether he would consider coaching Hearts of Oak should the need arise, he explained that though the Phobian club were one of the best in the country, he wanted to concentrate on one club at a time.

Coach Nimely, however, believed he could succeed in Ghana after coaching Division One clubs such as Young Kotoko at Berekum and Firn Stars at Dansoman, apart from All Blacks, which provided him a lot of experience in the country.

His rich coaching experience included serving as the deputy coach of the senior national team of Liberia and national U-23 team from 2006-2007. He also won the LFA Championship with Mighty Barrolle FC of Liberia as head coach in 2004/2005.

He last served as the technical adviser of RBAC-FC of Thailand, which contract ended on October 31 this year.