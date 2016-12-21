Let’s unite to regain our place – Amarkai

Lawyer Amarteifio, who was speaking as the chairperson at the 2015/16 Premier League Board (PLB) Awards held at the Banquet Hall of the State House last Friday, said “with love, dedication and co-operation, we should be able to achieve this feat which is within our grasp. I believe that with co-operation, we can bring back the African Championship trophy next month”.

A former Minister of Youth and Sports and current board chairman of Accra Great Olympics, Mr Amarkai Amarteifio, has called for co-operation among the sporting community in general and the football fraternity in particular to help the country regain her place in sports at the highest level.

“I also believe that the World Cup is within our reach. We can win the World Cup which we should have won in Brazil two years ago because, given the fact that Ghana was the only team that Germany could not beat in regular time, then we should have won the cup,” he emphasised.

The former Ghana Ambassador to Sweden congratulated the awardees and urged them not to allow the achievement to get into their heads but rather draw inspiration from the recognition given them to spur them to ultimate glories in their chosen field.

He also lauded the Ghana Football Association and the PLB for recognising hardworking footballers, match officials and administrators annually, saying the gesture will offer inspiration and encouragement to young athletes in the country.

The president of the GFA, Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi, said the 2016/2017 Premier League season promises to be more exciting with the coming on board of StarTimes as broadcast sponsors.

He added that the Premier League remained the GFA’s flagship product, saying the Executive Committee was keen on supporting the PLB to turn the league into one of the best in Africa.

“Our bold, multi-million dollar agreement with StarTimes, clearly underlines our intent. We also remain commtted to finding a new headline sponsor for the league to ease the huge financial burden on the Premier League clubs and GFA”, he opined.