‘Stars budget for AFCON in the works’

He said discussions were still ongoing between the two institutions in order to arrive at an acceptable conclusion.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Elvis Adjei-Baah, says the ministry and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) are yet to come to a conclusion on the budget for the Black Stars for next year’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“Discussions on the budget for the AFCON are inconclusive. Management is discussing with the FA and both parties would come to a compromise on the final decision soon”, he told the Graphic Sports in a telephone interview yesterday.

The Black Stars will be participating in the continental football fiesta which kickstarts on Janaury 14, 2017 and the GFA has charged the handlers and the players to go for the ultimate this time but many football lovers are skeptical considering their countrys build-up in terms of prepartions.

Mr Adjei -Baah, however, gave the assurance that considering the limited period within which the competition would start in Gabon, a final deicision on the budget would soon be taken.