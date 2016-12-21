Nigeria outshine all at Africa scrabble champs

Saidu Ayorinde, who is ranked the fifth best on the continent, beat nine other Nigerians, including Karo Eta (first runner up and Umebiye Cyril (second runner up) and a Kenyan, to claim the first position.

Nigeria once again dominated the three - day Africa Scrabble Championship which came to a climax last Sunday at the Kessdem Hotel at Community five in Tema.

The competition, which was the 13th edition, attracted between 80 and 100 players from Ghana, the host country, Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Liberia and The Gambia with star players such as defending champion Etim Nsikan from Nigeria and the 2015 world champion, two-time African champion (2009/ 2010), Jighere Wellington, also from Nigeria, gracing the competition.

The total prize package of $8000 at stake was awarded to participants who managed to scale through the last six games, known as the “king of the hill”, and managed to be among the first to 10th positions.

Ghana’s respresentatives, Chrys Placca, also ranked 28th, George Addo and Christian Mensah, came 13th, 18th and 19th respectively.