Encroachment of Adako Jachie: Kotoko begin steps to stop farmers

Recently, the Kotoko management issued a press statement, warning farmers who had illegally taken parts of the land to plant various food crops to vacate immediately after their harvest.

The Chief Executive of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Dr Kwame Kyei, and some of his management team members, last Monday inspected the team’s training pitch at Adako Jachie to have first hand information and also to bring experts later for renovation at the venue.

The statement also warned the club would deal drastically with would-be encroachers

Therefore, Dr Kyei, accompanied by Ernest Owusu Ansah, director of operations, Yaw Boafo, head of the legal team, and Obed Acheampong the communications director, visited the venue to witness the extent of encroachment.

After touring the facility, the team returned to the pitch to watch the training session of the playing body and interacted with them afterwards.

In his address, Dr Kyei reportedly announced mouth-watering financial packages to the players, technical handlers and drivers which they received with great joy and thanked him for the gesture.

Mr Owusu Ansah also urged the players to shun acts that would have negative impact on their careers and performance at the club.