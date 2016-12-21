Atlanta Utd sign Ghanaian teenager

The reported lucrative contract, the first by any African to play at the $1.6 billion Mercedes Benz plush Stadium in Atlanta, is expected to propel Otoo to build his career more meaningfully to become one of the best strikers in his time.

Atlanta United FC have signed a four-year contract with 19-year-old Ghanian striker, Jeffrey Otoo, who was a former player with Charity Stars FC at Bubuashie in Accra

Briefing the Graphic Sports, the manager of Otoo, Nana Kwame Minimsaah, said prior to signing the contract, the president of Atlanta United, Mr Darren Eales, flew to Ghana to watch the exploits of Otoo and convinced himself of his huge potential and did not hesitate to offer the youngster the opportunity to play for his club.

He said already the young striker was fully concentrating on his training, hoping to make a big impact in the Major League Soccer (MLS) which commences in April 2017.

He said the contract signed on June 1, 2016, was very important, “because it is likely to open doors for Jeffery Otoo to market himself as a prolific striker and carve a niche for himself and Ghana.

“I am looking forward to making him surprise Ghana. This is because he is a super talent who is not known and seen in Ghana prior to the signing of the contract. I expect him to use his talent to encourage other young footballers to nurture and develop their potentials for themselves in Ghana,” Nana Kwame said.

Stressing, he said “I expect him to use his time to appreciate that there is hope in building a career in football. The contract might end up wooing Atlanta and many of the MLS teams to enter into Ghana to look for talents.”

He said Atlanta United being sponsored by Coca Cola was likely encourage Jeffery to put Ghana on a big map not only in the US but in Europe as well.