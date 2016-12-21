Granada reserve Clifford Aboagye joins Mexican side Atlas FC on loan

Ghanaian youngster Clifford Aboagye has completed a surprise loan switch from CF Granada to Mexican side Atlas FC for the remainder of the season.

Atlas FC have been given the option to sign the 21-year-old permanently if they are impressed with his output during his stay.

It appears the La Liga side are cutting their losses on the Ghanaian prospect after he failed to nail down a starting role during his three-year stay in Spain.

Much was expected of the Aboagye when he earned a move to Europe after winning the bronze ball at the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Clifford Aboagye

He was a member of the Ghanaian team that placed third at the toournament in Turkey.

Aboagye made his senior debuts for International Allies in 2012 and was promoted to Ghana Premier League in his first and only season.

In July 2013 the club accepted a $800,000 bid from Udinese, and he signed a five-year contract with the Serie A club; he was subsequently loaned to Granada CF, linking up with the Andalusians until 2018 where he was marooned with the reserves in the Segunda División B.