Taekwondo: Iddrissa, Anyanacho win 2016 Korea Cup

Ibrahim Iddrissa from the Nigerien club was crowned Best Male Taekwondo athlete at this year's Korea Cup championship which ended last Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Iddrissa, who put up an impressive performance, took home a giant trophy for his achievement after winning the topmost prize in the male division of the taekwondo championship.

In the female category, Elizabeth Anyanacho from Nigeria emerged as the Best Female athlete while Peter Itiku and Henrieta Naa Ayeley Armah won the Most Promising Male and Female athletes respectively.

A Nigerien taekwando club was rewarded as the Best Club on the day with Ismael Gouze Aumarou winning the Best Para-Athlete.

They all received trophies for their outstanding performance.

The annual Korea Cup championship which is the flagship competition on the calendar of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) and which usually comes off in December had to be postponed to January to make way for the 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

The competition, which was spiced up by taekwondo athletes from Niger, Nigeria and Burkina Faso, was sponsored by the Embassy of the Korea Republic.

The president of the GTF, Frederick Lartey Otu, thanked participants, especially those from abroad, for living up to expectation with great performances in the two -day competition and said the taekwondo as a sport would continue to grow on the continent with international competitions which would give athletes the needed exposure.

Awards were also given to winners in the various divisional contests in both male and female categories such as -58 Kg, -87 Kg, -68 Kg, -74Kg, -63 Kg, -62 Kg and +87kg respectively.

All winners in the various divisions bagged a medal, t-shirt and a certificate of participation.