Redevelop tartan tracks — Lutterodt

A former president of the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), George Haldane Lutterodt, has tasked the Minister for Youth and Sports designate, Mr Isaac Asiamah, to redevelop the tartan tracks at the Accra Sports Stadium.

He said it was an ignominy for the tartan tracks, which produced a lot of athletes for the country, to be removed.

“Needless to say footballers ran and jog, weightlifters, boxers and all other sporting disciplines used the tracks before starting their workout plan, this should tell you the importance of tartan tracks”, he stated during an interview with the Daily Graphic in Accra last Friday.

Mr Lutterodt congratulated the Isaac Asiamah who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Atwima Mponua Constituency in the Ashanti Region, on his appointment and hoped that his nomination would ensure stability in the Ministry when given the nod by Parliament.

“In the last eight years, the nation has had eight different ministers at that ministry. This makes it 13 Ministers in the last 16 years. This does not augur well for the Ministry of Youth and Sports which is tasked with ensuring the growth and development of our youth and sports”. Mr Lutterodt lamented and said these appointments had been fundamentally detrimental to the development of sports in the entire country.

He also called for more attention for athletics by the incoming saying “Athletics fetched more medals and money for the country as against football.