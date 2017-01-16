Martha Bissah wins mile race in American college debut

It appears young Ghanaian track star, Martha Bissah is finally on her way to fulfilling her potential, three years after winning a gold medal at the 2014 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Nanjin, China.

Martha last Saturday made her debut in the American collegiate circuit for Norfolk State University (NSU), winning the mile run and running a leg on the Spartans' winning 4x400 metre relay team at the Art & Linda Maillet UNC Open in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Martha won the mile in a time of 5 minutes, 9.87 seconds.

Her NSU debut was delayed for five weeks because of a semester break as well as a snowstorm that kept her school from travelling last weekend.

Martha Bissah

Her feat marks the latest chapter in her young career which was blighted by controversy for two years.

Martha after her historic gold-medal winning feat in Nanjin became embroiled in a long running battle between her handlers and the Ghana Athletics Association which affected her progress as an athlete.

However, she put those issues behind her when she joined Virginia-based NSU on a $32,000 scholarship last September.



Martha will be in action next weekend at Liberty University when the NSU Spartans continue their indoor season.

It remains to be seen whether she will carry-out her threat not to represent Ghana anymore.

