Sports Minister Nii Lantey promises to pay Black Queens before Xmas holidays

The Black Queens yesterday stormed the MOYS offices in Accra to demand their bonuses.

Queens midfielder, Samira Suleman in an interview with Takoradi-based SPICE FM disclosed that they have received assurances from the Minister of Youth and Sports, Nii Lante Vanderpuije, that they will be paid before Sunday, December 25.

"We're very sad for the treatment they always give to the various female national teams.



"We met him [Hon. Nii Lantey] today at his office and he told us that we will receive our money before the Xmas holidays.



"If they fail to fulfill their promise, we will meet again to know what to do next."



Each Black Queens player is owed $25,000 stretching back to their 2015 All Africa Games gold medal winning feat as well as their participation in the 2017 Africa Women's Championship.