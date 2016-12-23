Help revive sports in the country - Amarteifio

A former PNDC Secretary of Youth and Sports, Amarkai Amarteifio, has tasked the various sporting communities especially those in the football fraternity, to help revive sports in the country in order to regain its name at the highest level.

Mr Amarteifio was speaking as Chairman of the function at the recently held Premier League Board’s awards ceremony at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Accra last Friday.

The PLB awards ceremony is held annually to reward hardworking players who excel during the season in the top-flight league.

This year’s colourful event attracted high-profile dignitaries such as Supreme Court Judge, Justice Anin Yeboah, who was the Special Guest of Honour,the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi, boxing Azumah Nelson, as well as the the deputy Director General in-charge of Technical at the National Sports Authority, Mr Saka Acquaye, and other football enthusiasts.

The topscorer of the league season with 17 goals, Latif Blessing (Liberty Professionals), was crowned the Footballer of the Season after beating off competition from Dreams FC’s Abdul Bashiru and Kwasi Donsu of Medeama, who bagged 15 goals in the season.

Hearts of Oak’s Inusah Musah won the Defender of the Season award, while Abdul Alidu Hudu of Inter Allies took home the Most Promising Player of the Season award.

Some of the other award winners were Awal Mohammed (Referee of the Year), Haruna Bawa (Assistant Referee), Augustine Asante (Match Commissioner Category) and Berekum Chelsea (Fair Play Club of the Year).