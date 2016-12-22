Black Queens protest Sports Ministry failure to pay bonuses

Ghana's senior female national team have hit the streets of Accra in protest over their unpaid winning bonuses and allowances.

The players marched to the premises of the Youth and Sports Sports Ministry with placards stating clearly their displeasure for not receiving their monies.

Each player is owed $25,000 stretching to the 2015 All Africa Games gold medal feat as well as their participation in the 2017 Africa Women's Championship.

Below are some pictures of the Black Queens players demonstration;