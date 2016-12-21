Okocha has no regrets: For not winning Africa best

Okocha, a former Bundesliga sensation with Eintracht Frankfurt, noted that his achievements in his hey-day exceeded his expectation and had nothing to regret.

Nigerian football legend, Austin Jay Jay Okocha says he has no regrets about his inability to win the African Best Player Award during his playing days.

The Nigerian failed to win Africa's most prestigious individual award during his time despite being an exceptional figure on the continent during his playing days after only managing a runners-up finish in 1998.

In an interview with Footballghana, Okocha said "I have nothing to regret for in my entire football career because I achieved more than I expected".

"I just think I was just not fortunate to win it but I was happy with my achievements so far," he added.

The Eintrach Frankfurt and Bolton Wanderers great won two BBC African Player of the Year Awards and in the Best Player and Golden Boot accolades at the 2004 AFCON.