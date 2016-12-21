Dreams FC donate to Kweiman Community

The community relations manager of the club, Iddrissu Yussif, led the delegation for the brief ceremony which has become an annual event on their calendar.

The Management of Dreams FC last Thursday presented assorted items to the chiefs and people of the Kweiman Township to observe the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Okyeame Oko Tetteh, who spoke on behalf of the Chief of the Town, Michael Amartey Laryea, also known as Nii Kweiman, thanked leadership of the club for remembering them during the festive season and pledged their total support for the club.

“We are pleased with what the management of the team has done, on behalf of Nii Kweiman, who is the chief of the town and others, I say we appreciate the gesture very much and we hope our relationship with you will grow bigger,” Okyeame Oko emphasised.

“We shall always support the team both physically and spiritually and we know that the club will reach greater heights”

The officials of the club also proceeded to make presentations to the Kweiman Presbyterian Schools where the items were received by heads of the schools.

The donation to the chiefs and people of Kweiman was an annual event and forms part of the corporate social responsibility of the club.