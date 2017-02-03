Lorientkal offers package for Russia 2018 World Cup

Lorientkal Ghana has announced that ticket-inclusive of Official Hospitality Packages are now available for sale in the country for football lovers who are seeking to catch the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The company was appointed by MATCH Hospitality as the Exclusive Sales Agent in Ghana for the sale of the Official Hospitality Programme of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017.

The Russian Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Dmitry Suslov, during a meeting with the Lorientkal team, stated that the people of Russia could not wait to show the rest of the world how beautiful the country is and how accommodating and welcoming their citizens are. And that they were ready to work with Lorientkal and interested travelers to Russia during this period.

According to Loreintkal, the FIFA Hospitality Programme offers clients a wide range of services such as facilities at the stadiums (including private suites, lounges, and marquee tents), gourmet catering, preferential parking, entertainment, and gifts bundled together guaranteed match tickets.

Lorientkal indicated that they would be introducing some tailor-made travel packages that consist of return flight tickets, accommodation while in Russia, visa processing fees, travel insurance, ground transportation – airport pick-up and drop-off, transportation to the stadium and back to the hotel, tour of Moscow, etc.

The statement further added that “these travel packages have been created to suit your budget and payment for these travel packages can be spread across 15 months (January 2017 – March 2018).

It also said group booking would attract two per cent discount.