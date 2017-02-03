$700,000 StarTimes package for clubs

Official Broadcast Right holders of the Premier League, StarTimes, have announced a $700,000 package for the 16 clubs that will be participating in the Ghanaian top flight.

According to Ernest Quaye Addy, a director at StarTimes, who made the pronouncement at the official launch of the Premier League last Wednesday, the sponsorship will increase after every three years.

Addressing the media at the launch in Accra last Monday, Mr Addy said "we are giving the various clubs $700,000 per annum, which will increase after every three years".

StarTimes underlined their commitment to the development of football in the country by announcing to sponsor the FA Cup, Youth Cup, Gala and the Women's Cup, aside building 10 pitches across the country.

The vice-chairman of the Premier League Board (PLB), George Amoako, in his address announced the postponement of the league to February 11.

According to Mr Amoako, the 16 clubs proposed the postponement of the league in solidarity with the Black Stars, who are participating at the AFCON in Gabon.

He added that the Emergency Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) later endorsed the new date league.

