Cameroun deny Ghana final berth with 2-0 win

Ghana’s quest to end a 35-year continental drought came crashing at Franceville last night as the Black Stars were devoured 2-0 by the Indomitable Lions of Cameroun to book a place in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

Two second half goals by Ngeadu Ngadjui and Christian Mougang Bassogog broke Ghana’s heart as the Lions reached their seventh AFCON final to seek an elusive fifth continental title.

It will be a repeat of the 2008 Nations Cup final which the Egyptians won 1-0 in Accra for a record-extending seventh African title.

The Lions dominated the game and scored two important second half goals to repeat their 2008 AFCON semi-final victory over their old rivals and set a date with the Pharaohs of Egypt in Sunday’s game at the Stade d’Lamitie in Libreville.

Yesterday’s defeat reduced Ghana’s campaign at the continental showpiece to a search for bronze when they take on the Stallions of Burkina Faso at the Stade de Port Gentil — venue of Ghana’s group games — tomorrow.

Ghana fought from behind to eliminate a physical DR Congo side in the quarter-finals but yesterday the Lions roared loudly and secured a deserved victory over Avram Grant’s side who failed to find their scoring boots on a night the team’s captain and reliable goalscorer Asamoah Gyan returned from injury as a second half substitute to make an uneventful 100th international appearance.

Right from kickoff the confident Lions signalled their intent and imposed their physique on the game and forced the Ghanaians into defence as the ‘Hugo Henri Broos’ Lions went on the prowl in search of goals.

Ghana’s slippery winger Christian Atsu led the search for an opening in the Cameroun defence, but clearcut chances were few and far between for Grant’s side as Jordan Ayew, Atsu and Wakaso Mubarak missed scoring opportunities which fell to them in the first half.

The Stars returned from recess with renewed strength and took the game to their opponents but fell short of breaking the deadlock despite coming close to scoring, with Frank Acheampong (51st) and Wakaso (60th) bringing the best out of goalkeeper Joseph Ondoa and giving Ghanaian fans a ray of hope.

However, just when it seemed the Stars were pushing their opponents to their half in search of the opener, the Lions roared back loudly in the 71st minute as unmarked Ngadjui capitalised on a poor clearance by John Boye, who headed a cross from a free-kick into the path of the tall Camerounian defender who controlled the ball before coolly blasting it past Braimah into the roof of the net.

Ghana kept pounding the Cameroun goal area in search of the equalising goal but in added-on time, Bassogog doused any remaining hope of a late comeback by the Ghanaians as he scored the second goal after a fine solo run on a quick counter-attack which left the Ghana defence badly exposed and goalkeeper Braimah without cover.

Ghana: Razak Braimah, Harrison Afful, Frank Acheampong, Daniel Amartey, John Boye, Mubarak Wakasu, Afriyie Acquah/Asamoah Gyan, Christian Atsu, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew.