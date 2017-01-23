Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong gets hitched

The captain of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Amos Frimpong, last Saturday got married to his sweetheart Judith Amoako Acheampomaa in Kumasi.

The couple said their vows in front of a packed crowd of family, friends and Kotoko fans at the St Andrew Roman Catholic Church hall in Ahenema Kokoben.

For the occasion, Frimpong dropped his red jersey for a blue suit, gold bow-tie and pocket handkerchief while the bride went with a white gown with dangling silver earrings.

Frimpong emerged the highest scoring defender in the premier league last season, bagging eight goals.

He was also nominated for the defender of the season award.