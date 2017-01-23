Wa All Stars defeat Bechem United to lift Super Cup

Champion Club, Wa All Stars, yesterday added the Super Cup to the Premier League trophy they won last season when they defeated MTN/FA Cup champions, Bechem United, by a lone goal at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

Emmanuel Ocran’s strike in the 10th minute was all that All Stars needed to be crowned the champion of champions of Ghana.

Both teams performed creditably but it was Wa All Stars who took the game to the MTN/FA Cup champions which resulted in the goal at the early stage of the match.

Wa All Stars dominated in the midfield and looked more organised in the first half.

After recess, Bechem United came determined to cancel the solitary deficit as they pushed more men forward with new signings, Ahmed Toure and Coffie Bekoe, leading the attack.

However, their efforts were thwarted by the solid defence of Wa All Stars, made up of Kwaku Aseidu, Nicholas Mensah and Moses Nyarko.

Both teams made several substitutions but these did not alter the scoreline till Referee of the Year, Mohammed Awal, brought proceedings to an end.

.The match did not attract many spectators apparently because the venue was a neutral ground for both teams.

However, the few fans of Wa All Stars who came to cheer them could not hide their excitement when the captain of the team, Kwaku Asiedu, was presented with the trophy and he lifted it up to signify their super championship status.