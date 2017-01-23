Mohammed Mahadi re-elected fencing president

The GFA General Election Congress has given the nod to the president of the Ghana Fencing Association (GFA), Mohammed Mahadi to continue in office until 2021.

Mr Mahadi was re-elected unopposed by 11 delegates from seven regions in the country at the Congress which took place last Saturday at the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex in Accra.

Supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC), the elections which lasted for an hour, also saw four other executives and two members of the GFA elected into office to steer the affairs of the GFA .

Mr Muftawu Rashid was elected as vice president of the GFA, polling 10 votes to defeat Issifu Segda. Hassanatu Zakariah also beat Abu Safyan Alhassan by six votes to three for the general secretary position, while Badamisi Ibn Mohammed and Alhassan Samba were elected unopposed as treasurer and athletes commission representatives respectively.

A financier of the sport in the country, Venus Tawiah, and Mr Samuel Nkrumah were also confirmed as members of the GFA board.

Mr Mahadi, in his acceptance speech, said his main focus for his four-year tenure was to ensure that Ghanaian fencers would participate in the 2020 Olympic Games.

The president of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Professor Francis Dodoo, and the Deputy Director General of the National Sports Authority, Mr Saka Acquaye, who witnessed the election assured the GFA of their support.