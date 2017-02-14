Kotoko: Amos Frimpong and Obed Owusu ruled out for six weeks

Amos Frimpong and Obed Owusu have been ruled out of action for the next two and four weeks respectively. This follows their injuries in Sunday's 2016/17 Premier League opener against Liberty Professionals at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The captain will thus miss the trip to Berekum Chelsea and the home tie with Bechem United on match day three. Obed Owusu on the other hand will be on the sidelines for up to a month.

This was confirmed by the Medical Team and the club’s communications desk on Tuesday. The two players both started the Liberty Professionals match but were substituted in the 24th and 28th minutes respectively due to the injuries.

Amos Frimpong broke his finger whilst Obed Owusu aggravated a thigh injury he sustained in the last preseason friendly against Natcoster FC.

"Amos Frimpong will be out for two weeks" Head of Communications, Obed Acheampong said.

"He will be good to play after the two weeks. Obed will be out between three to four weeks", he continued. "He will rest for may be two weeks and start light training afterwards".