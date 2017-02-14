Seven Great Princes sports festival tomorrow

Over 100 young sporting talents from the Dansoman and Lartebiokorshie branches of Seven Great Princes Academy will participate in the annual Sports Festival which starts tomorrow at the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex.

Sector Minister, Isaac Asiamah together with the Sports Chief, Saka Acquaye, is expected to grace the occasion to motivate the young sports personalities to perform.

This year’s competition will assemble the best sporting talents from the two branches of the school in Lartebiorkorshie and Dansoman.

However, the organisers have maintained soccer, basketball, table tennis, volleyball, oware, ludo, scrabble, skipping rope and handball as the main disciplines to be competed in by the athletes for rewards and recognition.

The three-day fiesta will begin at the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex tomorrow with soccer, volleyball and handball through the semi-finals.

The final will, however, be held at the Seven Great Princes School at Dansoman.

The competition aims at tapping talents for the national cause and honing the skills of young talents.

The school has produced some of the finest sportsmen in the country, including Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan, and national table tennis star Eric Amoah.